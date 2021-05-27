By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pride is returning this year, scheduled for the weekend of June 4-6.

This will mark the first Pride event in Pittsburgh that is being hosted in collaboration between several LGBTQ+ organizations across the city and Western Pennsylvania.

The 2021 festival will be a mixture of both in-person and virtual events.

Saturday will be the annual parade.

The “Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March” will step off at noon Saturday, June 5, from the City-County Building downtown. It will then proceed down Grant Street, turn left at Sixth Avenue, continue on Seventh Street and the Andy Warhol Bridge, through Allegheny Center, and into Allegheny Commons Park West.

According to organizers, “We will all march together as a community in support of the LGBTQ and QTPOC communities. Bring your signs, your banners, your music, your flags, your face masks, and your hand sanitizer.”

Once at the park, the “Pittsburgh Pride Mini-Festival” will kick off and last through 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will be food trucks, music and performances, and organization booths. It is free to attend.

Then, at 5 p.m., on Saturday, there will be a Rocky Horror Picture Show sing-along in West Park.

On Sunday, a virtual Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Show will be hosted over Zoom. It will also be shown at Trace Brewing. It’s there that the second day of the Mini-Festival will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It is also free to the public.

The second day of the festival will include 30 different acts featuring local, national and international performers. There will also be face painting, food trucks, dancing and Drag Queen Story Time.

A small closing celebration will be held around 9:30 p.m.

They are asking all of those planning to attend the in-person events to sanitize their hands and bring masks to those events.

A full list of events and registration can be found on the LGBTQ Pittsburgh website.