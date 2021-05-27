By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in connection with a triple shooting that left one dead in Mt. Oliver.READ MORE: National Guard To Take Over COVID-19 Contact Tracing After State Fires Vendor Over Data Breach
Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Thursday.READ MORE: Simone Biles Coming To Pittsburgh With Just-Announced All-Star Gymnastics Tour
At the time of the crime, one was wearing blue jeans with a grey, red and navy blocked hoodie sweatshirt and black sneakers. The other was wearing blue jeans with a black sweatshirt with white lettering across the chest and black and gold sneakers.
According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 500 block of Brownsville Road just after midnight on May 19. Once they arrived on the scene, they found 29-year-old Robert P. Johnson of Pittsburgh, shot and killed. Two other men, ages 27 and 28, were shot in the legs.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will You Get Each Month?
Police ask anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.