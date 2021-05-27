By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – This weekend will be one of the first of two “Fish For Free” days in Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Fish And Boat Commission will waive its license requirement which will allow people to fish within public waterways in Pennsylvania without a license.

“Fish-for-Free Days are the perfect opportunity to try fishing for the first time, reconnect with the water, or share your passion for fishing with someone new,” said Amber Nabors, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Outreach, Education, and Marketing. “Many people will be enjoying the holiday weekend together for picnics at state parks, campgrounds, and other places near the water. Now you can spend some time fishing at no cost, other than the bait you choose.”

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. and lasting until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, no fishing license will be required to fish but all other fishing regulations, including season limits, will be in place.

Those regulations can be found on the PFBC website at this link.

The second of the “Fish For Free” days will be Sunday, July 4.