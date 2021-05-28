By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – "Creepy."
“Loud.”
"Loud."

Those are just two words that describe the insects that emerge every 17 years, including 2021, cicadas.
This year, “Brood X” cicadas have emerged across the U.S. and now they’re here in Pennsylvania.
According to the state, people have begun spotting them in Mercer and Somerset counties.
While they can be obnoxious, the state says to leave them be because they are not harmful and won't be around for very long.

They also discourage people from using insecticides when they emerge because that could harm pollinators or other bugs or wildlife.
They also discourage people from using insecticides when they emerge because that could harm pollinators or other bugs or wildlife.