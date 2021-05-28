By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARRICK (KDKA) – A man who was wanted for threatening another man as well as his mother with a knife two weeks ago was taken into custody.READ MORE: More Than 100 Solar Lights Installed Along Walking Path In South Park
Police arrested 35-year-old Kwesi Weaver of Carrick on Thursday.READ MORE: 'The Blue Walk' Honors George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, And Other Lives Lost To Violence
According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office, Weaver got into an argument with another man and then pulled out a knife.
When deputies attempted to arrest him, they say he tried to bite a deputy, causing them to shock him with a taser.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania State System Of Higher Education Holding Public Comment For University Merger Plans
Deputies said that Weaver told them he was hoping they’d shoot him.