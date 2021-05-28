By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Beginning next month, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education wants to hear from the public regarding its plan to integrate several universities.
They will host four public hearings to review the proposal.
As of now, the plan is to bring together six universities to make two entities.
The virtual hearings are scheduled for June 9 and 10.
Both days will have morning and evening comment sections and those wanting to submit their comments can do so now on the Pennsylvania State System of Education’s website.