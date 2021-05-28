By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ross Township Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video brutally beating a small dog in the parking lot of a motel along McKnight Road.

According to police, the assault happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, in the parking lot of the InTown Suites.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with a goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white hoodie and dark sweatpants.

BREAKING: Ross Police want help identifying this man who they say punched, kicked, choked a dog in the parking lot of InTown Suites on McKnight Road. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Kxp0da8xCO — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) May 28, 2021

According to police, the video shows the man repeatedly punching, choking and slamming the small white dog.

Investigators say the suspect was with another man and woman, and the dog was with them, as they left the motel. After the animal ran to a grassy area, the other man picked it up and was carrying it when the suspect can be seen punching the dog.

Police say the video then shows the suspect allegedly choking the dog, grabbing it from the second man, and then slamming it against the back of an SUV. The dog is then thrown into the back of the vehicle, and police say the suspect continues to attack the animal.

Later in the video, police say the suspect can be seen throwing bottles and other items at some people yelling at him and “objecting to these acts of animal cruelty.”

The SUV later pulls away from the parking lot with all three people inside and the dog.

Police say they believe the suspect is local to the Greater Pittsburgh area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.