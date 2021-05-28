By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Door-to-door soliciting is allowed to resume in Shaler Township after approval from the Board of Commissioners and Township Management.
Solicitation can resume starting on June 1. It has not been permitted since November 2020 due to health concerns and orders from the Allegheny County Health Department.
There are certain conditions for solicitation going forward.
The solicitor must wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth when coming up to doors. Their mask does not have to be worn when walking outdoors on sidewalks but must be visible, according to Shaler Township Police.
Police say that any solicitor who violates the mask rules means that the company's permit to solicit in the township will be revoked.
Solicitors must follow do not solicit lists, stickers and signs.