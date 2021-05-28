By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz has announced it is going to start accepting Bitcoin at select locations this summer, saying it is the first convenience store chain to accept the cryptocurrency.

Sheetz is partnering with payment network Flexa and technology company NCR to make the addition of digital currencies as a payment option possible.

The announcement, made on Thursday, says that the company intends to also accept other currencies such as dogecoin, ether and litecoin.

Digital currencies can first be used at Sheetz Cafe locations but will eventually be accepted at Sheetz fuel pumps.

This payment method will be facilitated in part through Flexa-based apps.

“Proud to be a partner and provide more payment options to our fanz 🙌” Sheetz wrote on its official Facebook page after sharing a post from Flexa.

Sheetz has hundreds of locations across the region, including in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.