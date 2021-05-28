By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 100 solar lights are now shining along a walking path in South Park.
Crews finished installing the lights along Corrigan Drive.
Using solar power, the county says they are expected to save $13,000 in electricity costs over the next 10 years.
A grant from the health department helped fund the project.