By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – On Thursday, a duck’s call alerted a Turtle Creek resident to the fact that her ducklings were stuck in a sewer along the Tri-Boro Expressway.

Once the resident was alerted, Allegheny County Police and Turtle Creek Police responded to the scene.

They were able to extract the ducklings and reunite them with the mother duck.

“No fowl play suspected,” the Allegheny County Police quipped on Facebook.