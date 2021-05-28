By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – On Thursday, a duck’s call alerted a Turtle Creek resident to the fact that her ducklings were stuck in a sewer along the Tri-Boro Expressway.READ MORE: Allegheny County No Longer Requiring Masks For Fully Vaccinated County Employees
Once the resident was alerted, Allegheny County Police and Turtle Creek Police responded to the scene.READ MORE: Heinz Searching For A 'Head Burger Artist' To Taste Test Burgers Across The U.S.
They were able to extract the ducklings and reunite them with the mother duck.MORE NEWS: Brood X Cicadas Begin To Emerge In Mercer And Somerset Counties
“No fowl play suspected,” the Allegheny County Police quipped on Facebook.