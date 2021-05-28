PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fifty percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40 percent are fully vaccinated. They have their reasons for getting their shots.

“To protect my family and friends and to get back to some sense of normalcy,” says Alexis Robinson of Allison Park.

“Because I work as a nurse at a hospital I was able to get the vaccine first,” says Matt Hedderman of the North Hills.

“I think it’s the socially responsible thing to do,” says Mark Bartholomaei.

People who remain unvaccinated also have their reasons.

To look at this more closely, the Kaiser Family Foundation polled 1,500 people. Of those holding out, one in three is waiting for full FDA approval.

Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher says sometimes there’s confusion about what EUA means.

“The emergency use authorization is emergency use authorization, not experimental use authorization, because sometimes that acronym gets misused,” she says.

One in five unvaccinated people would like paid time off to get the shots.

“I think if a company values having a person vaccinated, that’s a wonderful conversation to have with their company,” says Dr. Crawford-Faucher.

One in ten would be motivated by financial incentives.

“The value of getting as many people vaccinated as possible is so high that I say, ‘hey, try these things,'” Dr. Crawford-Faucher says.

What hasn’t worked as motivation: the CDC’s guidelines saying masks can come off indoors for those fully vaccinated.

A notable finding: 40 percent of those not considering immunization feel pressured by the government, the media, society and friends and family.

“I think we’re at the stage of vaccination now that it’s going to rely on one-to-one conversations with trusted people,” says Dr. Crawford-Faucher.

Dr. Crawford Faucher says she clarifies any misconceptions but doesn’t force.

“You know what, no pressure, you need to come to this decision by yourself. The vaccine is here waiting for you when you want it,” she says.

Family can be persuasive, though.

“I did have a patient who never got any vaccines, but his pregnant daughter said, ‘well you’re not seeing my baby until you get your COVID vaccine,'” Dr. Crawfod-Faucher says.

Because of that, he got his vaccine.