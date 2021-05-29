By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST VIEW (KDKA) — A recent reunion of families here in Pittsburgh may bring a tear to your eye.READ MORE: Travelers Prepare To Hit The Highways, Airports For Memorial Day Weekend
Recently, many families have been reconnecting post-pandemic, and that’s also the case for 10-year-old Kodi Gonzalez in West View.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Wet Start To The Weekend
During the school year, Kodi lives here with her mom, brother and stepdad. But in the summer, she usually lives in California with her dad, sisters and bonus mom.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 kept her in Pittsburgh, and she hasn’t seen the rest of her family since last Memorial Day until Thursday. Her dad surprised her by dropping by a day early — and she wasn’t expecting her entire West Coast family to come with him all the way to Pittsburgh.MORE NEWS: Arrest Warrant Issued For 26-Year-Old Man Wanted For Cambria Co. Stabbing
As you can see from the video, their reunion is priceless.