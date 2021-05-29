DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge says a man facing trial for fatally shooting two teens he discovered in his garage cannot use the state’s new “stand your ground” defense at his upcoming trial.
Authorities say 65-year-old Victor Santana killed 17-year-old Devin Henderson and 17-year-old Javier Harrison in August 2019 when he found them smoking marijuana in a vehicle in his detached garage.READ MORE: Giant Eagle, UPMC Working With Pittsburgh Public Schools To Host Student COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics
He’s been charged with multiple counts of murder and felonious assault.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Casinos Lose In Court Over Online Lottery Games
The Dayton Daily News reports Santana’s attorney proposed jury instructions asking Montgomery County Judge Timothy O’Connell to tell jurors about the new law.
O’Connell denied the request this week.MORE NEWS: PWSA Agrees To Cover Costs Of New Football Equipment Damaged During Repair Work
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)