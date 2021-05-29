By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four groupings of parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will be merging to create four new parishes beginning on July 1, 2021, the diocese announced on Saturday.

Fifteen parishes will be part of the merger throughout the greater Pittsburgh area.

“For more than two years, you have journeyed together on a road that is intended to unite you on the mission to bring the Good News of Jesus to your neighbors and to strengthen all of you in faith,” Bishop Zubik said in a news release.

Bishop Zubik and the diocese also sent a letter informing the members of the decision, saying, “This has not been a simple task. Jesus never promised that it would be easy to carry his message of love and mercy to others. He was clear that sacrifice would be necessary. However, you are positioning your new parish for more effective ministry by addressing financial needs, sharing resources and allowing your clergy to focus on the spiritual work for which they were ordained. With your faith in Jesus and empowered by the Holy Spirit, I invite you to warmly welcome and serve each other as you become one parish family.”

The full list of parishes that will be included in the merger can be found below.

All Saints (Butler, Center, Lyndora, Merdian): Saint Andrew, Center Township; Saint Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Lundora/Meridian; Saint Michael the Archangel, Butler; Saint Paul, Butler; and Saint Peter, Butler

Christ The King (Lower Allegheny Valley): Saint Joseph, O’Hara Township; Saint Juan Diego, Sharpsburg; Saint Pio Pietrelcina, Blawnox/Harmar; and Saint Scholastica, Aspinwall

Mary, Queen Of Saints (Aliquippa, Center, Hopewell, Monaca): Saint Frances Cabrini, Center Township; Saint John The Baptist, Monaca; Our Lady of Fatima, Hopewell Township; and Saint Titus, Aliquippa

Our Lady Of Perpetual Help (Allison Park, Glenshaw): Saint Mary of the Assumption, Glenshaw and Saint Ursula, Allison Park

According to the diocese, each merger was requested by the priest-administrator of the group after consultation with parishioners and from there, Bishop Zubik consulted with the Priest Council and Vicars General before approving their requests.

“This is a pivotal time for our diocese as we plan for the future of the Church of Pittsburgh,” Bishop Zubik said. “Southwestern Pennsylvania is radically different than it was 100, 50, 20, even 10 years ago, yet the work of the Church and our call from God to bring His love to everyone continues as strong as ever. As we address the challenges we face in the Church today, the witness of working and growing together reflects the unity of the Body of Christ that is essential to our mission.”

The mergers will bring the number of parishes in the diocese from 81 to 70.