HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by owners of seven Pennsylvania casinos trying to shut down the state’s online lottery games.
Tuesday’s decision by Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer rejects the casinos’ arguments that the lottery’s internet-based games used systems unique enough to slot machines and casino-style gambling to violate state law.
It’s a victory for the Pennsylvania Lottery, preserving a growing source of cash for the agency as it heads towards a record-breaking $5 billion in sales for this fiscal year.
Mark Stewart, the casinos’ lawyer, says his clients are considering their legal options.
Online lottery games will surpass $900 million in sales this fiscal year.
