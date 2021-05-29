CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman in Scott Township is the definition of a super mom.

Carrie is a 47-year-old single mom to 10-year-old twins.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in December and is now in chemotherapy.

To show their support, Carrie’s son’s baseball team put together a surprise.

The Scott Township baseball team threw a surprise Pink Out night, all in support of Carrie’s battle.

As you can see, it meant the world to her.

Her niece tells KDKA Carrie’s diagnosis doesn’t slow her down one bit!