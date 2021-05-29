ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Shoppers described a chaotic and scary scene at the Ross Park Mall after shots were fired inside on Saturday.

People ran towards exits and places to hide. Many described hearing what sounded like a ‘stampede.’

“It was scary,” said Miriam Amodeo.

“In total, I heard like four gunshots,” said Rael Owino.

“I heard someone just scream shooter and saw people running,” said Ava Omasits.

Ross Township police said an altercation between several people led to guns being drawn and shots were fired. They’re still investigating how many shots were fired.

Lisa Cioppa was inside Express shopping with her daughters when the incident happened.

“All of a sudden I heard a stampede of people, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Cioppa said.

They grabbed other shoppers and hid in the dressing room.

“So scared, I mean you hear all this stuff, and you don’t think it’s going to happen to you and then it happened,” Cioppa said.

Many people ran to safety as the mall was being evacuated.

“We saw a stampede of people running through the main corridor so we ran to the back storage room of the store we were in, and we had to wait until they told us we could walk towards Macy’s and come out,” Miriam Amodeo said.

“We were at the Van store looking at shoes and out of nowhere people were running down the hallway and they shut the doors and told everyone to get in the back,” Michael Nogoady said.

“I heard a commotion and saw people running from the other side of the mall and thought oh maybe it’s a fight and I saw parents and children, they were screaming shooter,” Jennifer Greenburg.

Police say no one was hurt but shoppers won’t forget this frightening day at the mall.

“I don’t know if I’ll come back to the mall or not, it might take a while,” Cioppa said.

Police said they think the evacuation process went smoothly.