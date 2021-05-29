By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Ross Township Police Detective Sergeant Brian Kohlhepp provided an update on the shots fired situation at Ross Park Mall.

“What we have is very preliminary, but an altercation occurred that involved five possibly six people,” he said.

They believe that between 1-3 shots had been fired and six total people were involved in a simple fight and then firearms had been pulled.

No people injured once the guns were pulled on the second floor near the guest services area inside of the mall.

Two juvenile males were taken into custody and Kohlhepp says they are local to the Pittsburgh area and not Ross Township residents.

Police took three guns from the two juveniles who are in custody.

They are not yet facing any charges.

He said that the evacuation process went smoothly and said “we have good cooperation with Ross Park Mall.” As they frequently run drills for situations such as this afternoons.

However, they are unable to pull videos due to a lack of cameras inside the mall.

“We do not have any surveillance video to show from the incident,” he said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Ross Township Police at 412-931-9070.