By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey plans to introduce a bill to invest in the future of children – it's what he calls the "Five Freedoms For American Children."
At a taping of the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, Casey said children deserve to be free from economic insecurity, hunger, poor health, poor education and abuse.
"This idea is grounded in the notion that I've had for a good while now that I finally put on paper that we really need a strategy, a national strategy, to invest in our children so we can not only help them lead successful lives that are healthy but that we are preparing our workforce for the future," Casey said.
