By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and his wife Lindsey announced on Instagram that they are expecting!

“Our little MVP..coming soon!” The post read.

Ward’s caption was a reference to when he was named the MVP of Super Bowl XL when the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 and Ward finished with five catches, 123 yards, and a touchdown.

The Steelers joined in congratulating Ward as well.