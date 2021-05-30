By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and his wife Lindsey announced on Instagram that they are expecting!
“Our little MVP..coming soon!” The post read.
Ward’s caption was a reference to when he was named the MVP of Super Bowl XL when the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 and Ward finished with five catches, 123 yards, and a touchdown.
The Steelers joined in congratulating Ward as well.
Congratulations to @mvp86hinesward and his wife, Lindsey! pic.twitter.com/Ohf2J5bhwE
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 28, 2021