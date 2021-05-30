CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Bryan Shaw!
Filed Under:Bryan Shaw, KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a rainy Saturday, things will dry out on Sunday, but will only get slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 50’s.

READ MORE: Crews Put Out Fire After Explosion At West Va. Oil Refinery

Saturday’s high temperature of 51 degrees set a record for the coldest high temperature for May 29.

Memorial Day will be much nicer, with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70’s.

READ MORE: Police Investigating After Three People Shot On Pittsburgh's South Side

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The rest of the week will be near average in the mid-to-lower 70’s but it starts to get unsettled by Wednesday.

Wednesday’s will bring both rain and storms chances through the rest of the week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Saturday looks great with sunny skies and temperatures back into the 80’s.

MORE NEWS: Two Juveniles In Custody After Gunfire Rings Out At Ross Park Mall Prompting Lockdowns, Police Investigations

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.