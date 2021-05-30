By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a rainy Saturday, things will dry out on Sunday, but will only get slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 50’s.READ MORE: Crews Put Out Fire After Explosion At West Va. Oil Refinery
Saturday’s high temperature of 51 degrees set a record for the coldest high temperature for May 29.
Memorial Day will be much nicer, with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70’s.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Three People Shot On Pittsburgh's South Side
The rest of the week will be near average in the mid-to-lower 70’s but it starts to get unsettled by Wednesday.
Wednesday’s will bring both rain and storms chances through the rest of the week.
Saturday looks great with sunny skies and temperatures back into the 80’s.MORE NEWS: Two Juveniles In Custody After Gunfire Rings Out At Ross Park Mall Prompting Lockdowns, Police Investigations
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.