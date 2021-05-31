CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Munhall and another woman was also shot.

According to police, officers heard gunshots in Munhall, and then saw a car speeding away from the scene.

Officers followed a vehicle onto the Rankin Bridge, stopping the vehicle to investigate.

Once the vehicle was stopped on the bridge, officers found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times, trying to get to the hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was found dead at the scene along Route 837 when police returned to investigate where the shots were fired.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.