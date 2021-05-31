By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Munhall and another woman was also shot.

According to police, officers heard gunshots in Munhall, and then saw a car speeding away from the scene.

Officers followed a vehicle onto the Rankin Bridge, stopping the vehicle to investigate.

Once the vehicle was stopped on the bridge, officers found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times, trying to get to the hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was found dead at the scene along Route 837 when police returned to investigate where the shots were fired.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

