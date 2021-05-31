By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On this Memorial Day, one of the most well-known storytellers at CBS News is hoping you’ll help him out.
Steve Hartman’s iconic ‘On the Road’ series tells heartwarming stories from across the country.
But there’s one story that has stuck with him, and it’s helped spark a nationwide movement.
‘Taps Across America’ started last year when many ceremonies were canceled because of the pandemic.
Hartman took that opportunity to call on everyone who could step outside their door and play ‘Taps’ at the same time.
He wants to see you taking part in ‘Taps Across America’ on Monday at 3:00 p.m.
