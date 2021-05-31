By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The community of McKeesport has come through for its first responders.

It was last December when McKeesport Police officer Jerry Athans was shot as he was getting a suspect out of his cruiser at the station.

Now, members of the community have joined together to help the men and women who serve on the front lines in their community.

On Sunday, members of the community handed out 40 bulletproof vests to the police, fire, and EMS personnel.

The community raised the money for the vests with fundraisers over the past month.

“The way I look at it, McKeesport’s a lot safer now,” former McKeesport Police officer Joe Lopretto said,

“Our police, firemen, and EMS, they have what they need, and we’ll continue to do for them, and the city supports us 100% when we do things like this,” Lopretto added.

Organizers say it was one of the largest fundraisers ever done in the community.