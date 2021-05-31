By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AVELLA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington County.
The coroner says 43-year-old Chester Lesjak from Avella was riding a motorcycle westbound on Meadowcroft Road when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.
The coroner says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
The cause and manner of death are pending, and the crash is under investigation by state police.