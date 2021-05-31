PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Memorial Day weekend traditionally kickoffs of the summer season — a season that was lost last year to shutdowns and restrictions.

But now that nearly all restrictions have been lifted in Brentwood and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, summer is back.﻿

The speeches over and ribbon cut, impatient kids on Monday christened Brentwood’s $3.4 million restored swimming pool. After a year’s postponement, let the summer finally begin.

“Feels so great to be in the fresh air mask-free ready to swim. We missed it last year,” said Beth Durkacs, mother of four.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Pennsylvania lifted capacity restrictions on all indoor and outdoor gatherings, meaning restaurants, bars, salons and gyms could all return to 100 percent capacity.

Further, if you are vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask. The restriction on unvaccinated people will not be lifted until June 28 or when 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, whichever comes first.

In restaurants and bars, all but the unvaccinated can go maskless. After a very lean year, places like Atria’s are now looking forward to a summer clicking on all cylinders.

“We’re going to have a full patio, full bar, a lot of happy customers,” said Rebecca Harding of Atria’s in Mt. Lebanon.

A crowd of young families eagerly flocked to the opening day parade at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium — once again taking in the lions and tigers, no longer concerned about social distancing or the risk of infection.

Phylicia George of Gibsonia said: “We love it. We’re so happy not to have to wear masks.”