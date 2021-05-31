By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say the New Castle High School prom was placed on lockdown after threats.

On Friday, the New Castle Police Department said it received “information about possible threats to students and schools.” Law enforcement said they spoke to the person on the phone, and they reiterated the threats.

“A determination was made at that time that the threats were credible,” police said in a release.

Police said through their investigation, the person who made the threats was near the high school, which at the time was hosting its prom. The school was then placed on lockdown and officers escorted guests and students to their vehicles.

“There was a situation that arose near the New Castle High School. New Castle Police put the building on lockdown. The great work and immediate response of New Castle Police is much appreciated by the New Castle Area School District,” New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debra DeBlasio said in a statement to KDKA.

On Monday, police say an arrest was made. The person is facing a charge of terroristic threats.

“The NCPD can confirm that this is the sole person responsible for the threats and all school activities can resume as normal,” the police said on Facebook.