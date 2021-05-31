PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On a sunny Memorial Day, one Perry Hilltop park filled with all colors of the rainbow.

“I’m excited to be here with my girlfriend. I wanted to come for her on her special day, I wanted to make her happy,” said Jmere Cheatheo, who’s a Perry High senior.

He’s just one of the members of the Perry High School Class of 2021 at the Prom in the Park.

“Most of these people are in my school but they don’t come into school so I don’t get to see my friends as much, so the most exciting part is seeing them,” said Perry High senior Imani Caroline.

HAPPENING NOW —> Seniors at Perry High School are having a prom in the park after prom was cancelled due to COVID-19. They tell me it’s nice to get together one last time before they graduate. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4ejUjdb6Yb — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) May 31, 2021

The school’s initial senior prom was canceled due to COVID, but two moms were on a mission to make it happen.

“You only get prom one time. So, if I had anything to do with it, even if it was at my house, we were going to have some sort of a prom, so it was very important — just as important as a graduation in my eyes,” said Courtney Caroline, whose daughter is a senior.

So, on the holiday, the seniors arrived dressed to the nines ready to party, complete with a DJ and photographer.

“My plan is to just have fun since it’s my first time and I’ve never done it, so I just want to have fun to remember it in the future,” said Perry High senior Nasire Briggs.

That was the idea behind the prom as these seniors prepare to leave high school behind.

“This is like the last hurrah of you being a kid,” said Courtney Caroline.

The next time the group gets together will be for graduation on June 12.