PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected today but as we start off we will have some patchy fog around.

The fog should burn off by 10:00 a.m. and will leave us with plenty of sun for the rest of the morning and a big chunk of the afternoon.

There will be some clouds that will move in from the west.

We will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy by 4:00 p.m.

Today will be dry with light winds out of the southwest.

Highs today should be near 70 degrees.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 70 for their high.

Morning lows are in the mid 40’s and noon temperatures should be in the low 60’s.

Before I look ahead, I just wanted to look back at this past weekend where we saw unseasonably cool weather in place.

The cool weather was in place due to an upper low that pushed through.

This brought overcast skies and light rain chances for last Friday and Saturday.

Saturday’s high temperature of just 51° was the coldest high temperature on record, shattering the old record of 54°.

We hit 56° for a high on Sunday.

It was the fourth coldest high temperature on record for the day and coldest high since 1984.

The good news is that we rebound nicely today with highs near 70.

Tuesday’s highs will be just shy of 80 degrees for most places.

While most will also be dry, there will be arain chance through the day for those living along the I-80 corridor.

It does not appear that rain will be that heavy.

Rain chances will return for everyone on Wednesday.

While the day won’t be a washout, spot showers and weak storms will be possible for the afternoon and into the evening.

Rain chances will continue on Thursday through the day.

While there is a rain chance on Friday, it’s for the afternoon and will be more the pop up shower and storm variety.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal for most of the week.

I am forecasting highs shy of the average high for this time of the year through Friday.

I do have temperatures surging to the 80’s for Saturday and Sunday.

