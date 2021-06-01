VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) — The last year was especially long for people who have families in nursing homes.

As vaccination efforts go up, more facilities are opening their doors to visitors.

“This is the first 107-year-old party we’ve had here,” said one staff member at Seneca Nursing in Verona.

Doris Curry is the birthday girl on Tuesday. She strolled out of the facility dressed to the nines, citing good living and good friends as her key to a long life.

Her family got together to pull off a big birthday celebration after the pandemic. It’s a tradition that’s gone on for the last 30 years and was put to a halt last year.

“It’s so nice to see families get together again. We were unable to touch each other, hold each other, love each other up,” said the Seneca Nursing staff.

It’s a party that brought a sense of normalcy for a woman who’s lived a long life.

“I enjoyed shopping. That was my main thing, the men don’t like to shop,” Curry said.

As for what’s next, Curry is going to eat her birthday cake and keep on living.

