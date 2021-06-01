By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Central Outreach says its RV-turned-doctor’s office got a facelift just in time for Pride Month.
Central Outreach released the schedule of events the 32-foot mobile doctor’s office will be at this summer. There they’ll offer HIV and STD tests for free and also give COVID-19 shots.
The RV will be at these events this summer:
- June 4 – Blue Moon Bar 5115 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 9pm – 2am
- June 5 – Pride Revolution March Starts at Pittsburgh City County Building 414 Grant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 11am – 5pm
- June 5 – P Town Bar 4740 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 9pm – 2am
- June 6 – Pride Brunch at Trace Brewing 4312 Main St, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 11am – 5pm
- June 6 – Brewers Bar 3315 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 9pm – 12:30am
- June 12 – Swissvale (TBD)
- June 12 – Lucky’s Bar 1519 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 9pm – 12:30am
- June 18 – Body Shop lifestyle club 97 Margaret St, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 9pm – 12am
- June 26 – Blue Moon Bar 5115 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 9pm – 2am
- June 27 – National HIV Testing Day
- June 27 – Studio Raw Pride Event 3185 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 12pm – 4pm
- July 3 – Camp Davis Membership Only Clothing Optional Campground 311 Redbrush Rd, Boyers, PA 16020 10am – 4pm
- July 3 – Lucky’s Bar 1519 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 9pm – 2:00am
- July 23 – Body Shop Body Shop lifestyle club 97 Margaret St, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 9pm – 12am
- August 19-22 – Honcho Campout 2021 Tickets Necessary
- August 20 – Body Shop Body Shop lifestyle club 97 Margaret St, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 9pm – 12am