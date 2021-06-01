By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a police car fire at a protest in Downtown Pittsburgh last May.
Da'Jon Lengyel pleaded guilty this morning to federal charges of "conspiring to set fire to property of an organization that receives federal funding" and "unlawful interference with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder"
This happened during the protests against the murder of George Floyd back on May 30 last year.
His co-defendant pleaded guilty last month.
Lengyel is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.