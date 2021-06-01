CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police Department, Homestead, Local News, Local TV, Shooting, W. 14th Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — A man was left in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Homestead.

According to police, just after midnight on Tuesday, 911 dispatchers were notified of shooting along W 14th Avenue.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

He was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.