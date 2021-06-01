By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — A man was left in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Homestead.
According to police, just after midnight on Tuesday, 911 dispatchers were notified of shooting along W 14th Avenue.
First responders arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
