PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stage AE has announced it will reopen in August and has released its concert and special event lineup for the rest of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

The North Shore venue has released a list of events starting in August, running through May 2022.

The events planned for Stage AE are listed below:

August 2021

8/4 – NAIOP Pittsburgh – 28th Annual Awards Banquet

8/11 – An Evening with Billy Strings, presented by The Holding Company and WYEP – Outdoors

8/12 – Louis the Child- Euphoria Tour with Jai Wolf (DJ Set) and EVAN GIIA *

8/13-8/14 – Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest

8/18 – Modest Mouse- Outdoors

8/21 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions- Preseason Tailgate – free admission

September 2021

9/11 – Glass Animals- Dreamland Tour- Outdoors

9/5 – Lady A- What a Song Can Do Tour 2021 w/ Carly Pearce-Outdoors

9/7 – Sad Summer Fest featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine

Movements, Grayscale and Destroy Boys- Outdoors*- Presented by Journeys

9/8 – St. Vincent

9/12 – The Struts- Strange Days are Over Tour

9/14 – Bleachers w/ Claud

9/19 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders- Tailgate- free admission

9/20 – Beartooth- The Below Tour w/ Wage War and Dragged Under

9/24 – Dance Gavin Dance with Animals as Leaders, Veil of Maya, Eidola, Wolf & Bear *

9/25 – Vincentian – Rockin’ on the River

9/26 -Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals-Tailgate-free admission

9/28 – New Found Glory and Simple Plan- Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour w/ LØLØ

October 2021

10/2- Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles- Fall Tour 2021

10/5 – Primus- A Tribute to Kings w/ Wolfmother- Outdoors *

10/10 – Pittsburgh-Steelers vs Denver Broncos – Tailgate – free admission

10/16 – Women Who Rock

10/17 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks – Tailgate-free admission

10/18 – Marc Rebillet- Third Dose Tour

10/25 – Porter Robinson-Nurture Live North America Tour

10/28 -Jordan Davis-Buy Dirt Tour 2021 w/Seaforth & Mackenzie Porter

10/31 – In This Moment and Black Veil Brides w/ DED and Raven Black *

November 2021

11/3 – Tech N9ne’s- Strange New World Tour 2021 w/ Rittz, King Iso, Maez301, Jehry Robinson *

11/4 – San Holo- bb u ok? Tour

11/5 – Sylvan Esso w/ Lido Pimienta- Presented by WYEP

11/8 – Pittsburgh-Steelers vs Chicago Bears- Tailgate-free admission

11/11 – The Flaming Lips- American Head American Tour w/ Particle Kid

11/13 – Midland- The Last Resort Tour w/ Hailey Whitters

11/14 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions – Tailgate-free admission

11/24 -Jelly Roll- Work in Progress Tour

December 2021

12/2 – Neck Deep- All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour w/ nothing.nowhere., and Heart Attack

Man*

12/5 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Raves – Tailgate-free admission

12/19 -Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans – Tailgate-free admission

January 2022

1/3 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Tailgate – free admission

February 2022

2/3 – Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy : Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour*

2/14- Louis Tomlinson – World Tour 2022

March 2022

3/1 – Circa Survive- Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour *

April 2022

4/30 – Girl Talk-Tour 2022 Outdoors *

May 2022

5/7 – Aly & AJ- A Touch of the Beat Tour

5/31 – Russ- Shake the Globe Tour- Outdoors *

Stage AE says that for specific shows and events*, previously purchased tickets to rescheduled shows will be honored.

