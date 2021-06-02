By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carnegie man has pleaded guilty to throwing pieces of concrete and a pipe at officers during a protest that turned violent last year in downtown Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming For Americans?
Twenty-five-year-old Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.READ MORE: Registration Open For Steelers Run And Walk
Prosecutors say he threw pieces of concrete and a pipe at several Pittsburgh Police officers on May 30, 2020 when a protest over George Floyd’s death turned into a riot.MORE NEWS: Report: Nearly 150 Pedestrians Were Killed By Drivers Across Pa. In 2020
Sentencing has been set for Oct. 13. He could face up to 5 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.