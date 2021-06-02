By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s another chance to be an extra in “American Rust” the Showtime series being filmed throughout the Pittsburgh area.READ MORE: Sources: Seneca Valley Assistant Coach Could Be Hired As Pine-Richland's Head Football Coach
Movie Casting PGH is looking for background extras to fill out a diner scene.
Anyone that is interested in portraying a diner patron, cook, or waiter must be available on June 10.READ MORE: People Have Until 9 P.M. By Wednesday Night To File Unemployment Claims Ahead Of Planned System Outage
Extras will be paid $200.
In order to try out to be an extra, you must be at least 18-years-old, able to drive to locations, and willing to work at least a 10-12 hour day.
Extras will also be required to take a COVID-19 test.MORE NEWS: No Broods In The Burgh: Even With Cicadas Skipping Pittsburgh Other Bugs Emerging
To apply to be an extra in “American Rust,” they are asking for people to send an email to rustextras@gmail.com with a current photo, name, age, height, weight, and phone number.