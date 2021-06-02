By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been named a finalist for the NHL’s Vezina Trophy.

The current Vegas Golden Knights goalie was nominated for the award “adjudged to be the best at this position.”

He was nominated along with Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

This is the first time in Fleury’s 17 year career that he has been nominated for the award.

He and the Golden Knights’ other goalie Robin Lehner had already been announced the winners of the William M. Jennings Trophy, the award given to goalies with a minimum of 25 games played to allow the fewest goals.

As a member of the Penguins, Fleury was a part of three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

He was the 2003 first overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft by the Penguins.

Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights trail the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 in their second-round series. Marc-Andre Fleury did not start game one of that series.

The NHL will announce the winners of the 2021 NHL Awards during the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as well as during the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.