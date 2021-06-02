CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A section of a highway in Westmoreland County will be renamed in honor of a state representative who died earlier this year.

A portion of Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township will be known as “The Honorable Mike Reese Memorial Highway.”

Reese died in January of an apparent brain aneurysm.

He was from Mount Pleasant and represented the area in Harrisburg for 12 years.