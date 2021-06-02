By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A survey is hoping to help school districts across Pennsylvania, including those in Allegheny and Westmoreland County.
The survey from the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units and Penn State Extension hopes to learn more about internet availability.
Once the data is collected, it will be compiled into district-specific reports and sent to those superintendents.
Reports will include broadband maps of their jurisdictions.
The survey runs through June 11.
You can take the survey at this link.