By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A co-defendant in the trial of two men accused in the violent 2017 beating death of a Vandergrift woman took the stand against the other suspect.

Walter Cable and Devin Akamichi face criminal homicide charges in the death of 34-year-old Ronny Cable. The victim was not related to the suspect.

According to court records, Akamichi and Cable led Ronny Cable to a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road in February of 2017. Once there, Walter Cable allegedly beat the woman in the head, face and neck with a hammer, then strangled her to death.

After her death, investigators say Cable and Akamichi poured gasoline on the victim’s body, burned it and broke up her remains with a shovel and other tools.

The trial began Wednesday morning with opening statements.

Afterward, Akamichi took the stand to testify against Cable.

During his testimony, Akamichi told the court that while they were at a local bar, Walter Cable told him, “I’m gonna kill Ronny.”

When asked by the lawyers, “Did you do anything to stop this?” Akamichi said, “No, I froze up.”

Akamichi testified that he helped burn Ronny Cable’s body. He told the court that he and Walter eventually left the scene to “grab something to eat and get gas” to destroy the rest of the remains.

Akamichi told the court that he later lead police to the crime scene.

Ronny Cable disappeared on Feb. 16, 2017. She was last seen on surveillance video at a Walmart with the two suspects.

