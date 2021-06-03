CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 12:00 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 33 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 25 are confirmed and eight are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from one year to 68 years with a median age of 39 years.

There have been 7,175 total hospitalizations and 101,411 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,953.

