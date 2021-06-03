By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne University says the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for any students who want to participate in campus life next semester.
The university says it already requires students to be vaccinated for a wide range of diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella and tetanus. Now it’s adding COVID-19 to that list.
There's a process outlined in the student handbook for those who want exceptions from vaccine requirements, the university says, and that process will be followed for the COVID-19 shot. Students who don't get vaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors.
“Our community rallied last year in extraordinary circumstances, and we learned how best practices can keep one another safe,” said Duquesne President Ken Gormley in a news release.
"Our community rallied last year in extraordinary circumstances, and we learned how best practices can keep one another safe," said Duquesne President Ken Gormley in a news release.

"The best practice now is to acquire the vaccine so that we can gather for the classes, events, gatherings and everyday moments that are part of the Duquesne experience. I look forward to our collective effort to have a great return to normal this fall."
Duquesne is joining other universities around the nation requiring the vaccine for students, including Carnegie Mellon University.