PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of Katie's Kandy in Pittsburgh is accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from another business he worked for.
Jon Weston of Canonsburg was indicted on charges of fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and filing false tax returns.
Investigators say Weston was an accountant for Hillandale Farms in Greensburg and worked with the bookkeeper to steal from Hillandale.
Investigators say that Weston laundered millions of dollars through the bank accounts for Katie’s Kandy and his chain of car washes.
The embezzlement went on for 14 years until the bookkeeper died in 2019, officials say.
He faces up to 58 years in prison.