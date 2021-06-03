CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Beechview, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEECHVIEW (KDKA) – A woman was taken into custody on Wednesday night and is being questioned in connection with a stabbing at a home.

Police say a man was stabbed at a house on Beechview Avenue in Beechview.

The man was stabbed just under his arm.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.