By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEECHVIEW (KDKA) – A woman was taken into custody on Wednesday night and is being questioned in connection with a stabbing at a home.READ MORE: Allegiant Now Offering Direct Flights To Florida And Virginia From Pittsburgh International Airport
Police say a man was stabbed at a house on Beechview Avenue in Beechview.READ MORE: West Mifflin Elementary School Installs Book Vending Machine
The man was stabbed just under his arm.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Republican Lawmakers Backing Plan To End Expanded Unemployment Benefits
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.