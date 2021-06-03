CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Marc-Andre Fleury’s 5-year-old daughter wrote him a heartwarming note after Wednesday’s playoff loss.

(Photo Credit: Veronique Larosee Fleury/Instagram)

Fleury started in net as the Las Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Colorado Avalance in Game 2 of their series. Fleury came home Thursday to a note from his daughter, Scarlett, according to an Instagram post from his wife — Veronique Larosee Fleury.

“Last nite you made me happy Dad. You stop pucks and that made me proud Dad. I love you. Keep stopping the pucks. In my hart you are the best goly,” the 5-year-old wrote.

As a member of the Penguins, Fleury was a part of three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

He was the 2003 first overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft by the Penguins.