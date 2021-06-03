PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, the storm prediction center has pointed us in the marginal risk area for storms today.

A marginal risk is the lowest risk level issued daily and in the simplest of terms means that severe weather is generally not expected but cannot be ruled out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Storm chances are low for the day with isolated to scattered rain chances through the day.

Severe storm chances should be confined to a window of around 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Strong wind speed is the concern with any storms today. The SPC has tornado and hail chances so low that we are not included in those risk areas for today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Mostly cloudy skies along with rain chances will impact high temperatures today.

On a perfect day, high temperatures today would hit the upper 70s with the air mass in place.

Temperatures will struggle just to get back to 70 degrees though due to the day’s rain chance.

I expect the best chance for rain throughout the day will occur from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

This will likely keep temperatures in the mid-60s through noon before we start to see temperatures shoot up to near 70 by 3:00 p.m. Skies will be cloudy. Winds coming in out of the SSW at 5-10mph.

Looking ahead, Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s. There will be a scattered storm chance for the afternoon and we may be included in a marginal risk zone for the second straight day.

Saturday and Sunday will be high with the big weather story shifting to just how high do temperatures go.

I have Saturday’s high hitting 85° with a high of 87° on Sunday.

We will see some communities likely hitting 90 degrees on Monday.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 89 for the daily Monday high.

This warm weather is expected to stick around through the entire workweek next week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.