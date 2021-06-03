By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Millie's is launching a literary incentive to give free ice cream to people who read this summer.
Millie's says it's teaming up with the Allegheny County Library Association, the Carnegie Library and Shaler Library for the program.
To participate, you can get a bookmark from any Millie's location, participating libraries or White Whale Books. Record five reads on the bookmark, get it validated, then bring it to Millie's for free ice cream.
You can learn more on Millie’s Facebook page: