By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly following a girl while she was walking into and out of work and touching himself in the Westmoreland Mall parking lot.
Police say 60-year-old William Gressman commented on the 16-year-old's body as she was going to work around 2:30 Tuesday. As she was walking out of the Macy's a little before 7 p.m., police say Gressman started following her to her car while touching himself.
Police say the girl rushed to her car and was able to get away. Meanwhile, police say Gressman sat in his car until around 7:30 before driving off towards Sears.
According to court paperwork, Gressman admitted to touching himself in the Westmoreland Mall parking lot and in his car.
He’s facing multiple charges including stalking, indecent exposure and harassment.