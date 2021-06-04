By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you've seen the charging stations for electric scooters around Pittsburgh, you might be surprised to learn that they're not legal – yet.
The could change soon as State Senator Jay Costa is attempting to pass a bill that would legalize the scooters in Pittsburgh.
Costa's bill would be part of a pilot program for "Move 412."
The city hopes for people to be able to use a single app to rent scooters, bikes, and cars, as well as to ride Port Authority buses and light rails.